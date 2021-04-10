YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 04, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and members of the port operations team onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), lower a brow as the ship arrives as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 01:58
|Photo ID:
|6871028
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-NS063-1279
|Resolution:
|6838x4559
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ralph Johnson arrival [Image 9 of 9], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT