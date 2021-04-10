USS Ralph Johnson arrival

Sailors man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as the ship arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

