    USS Ralph Johnson arrival [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson arrival

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 04, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

