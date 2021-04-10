USS Ralph Johnson arrival

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 04, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) work with members of the port operations team onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) to moor the ship while arriving at CFAY as one of the newest additions to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

