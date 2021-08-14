210914-N-MR550-1007



ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 14, 2021) Operational Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Champ, left, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Samir Spooner, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), prepare to secure an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during flight operations, Aug. 14. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6870396 VIRIN: 210814-N-MR550-1007 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 512.4 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.