Landing Craft Ops

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 12, 2021) Chief Boatswain's Mate Christopher Cosgrove, assigned to the Harpers-Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), maneuvers Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, while approaching the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during LCU operations, Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)
