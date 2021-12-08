Landing Craft Ops

210812-N-MR550-3039

KUWAIT (Aug. 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to the transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and Marines from to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) debark Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 in Kuwait, Aug. 12. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

Date Taken: 08.12.2021