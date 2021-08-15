Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strait Of Hormuz [Image 7 of 7]

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 15, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technology) Christopher Everhart, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on from the ship’s bridge using the “Big Eyes,” Aug. 15. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 13:24
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Strait Of Hormuz

    Navy
    5th Fleet
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17

