210915-N-MR550-1015



STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 15, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technology) Christopher Everhart, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on from the ship’s bridge using the “Big Eyes,” Aug. 15. San Antonio is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Ray)

Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ