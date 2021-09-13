Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and a member of the Royal Netherlands Air Force unload cargo at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 13. 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing with the help of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command moved 22 tons of cargo to an austere operating location during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6870165
    VIRIN: 210913-F-SS755-0189
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    LRS
    partnership
    MXS
    multi-capable

