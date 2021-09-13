Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen and a member of the Royal Netherlands Air Force unload cargo at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, Sept. 13. 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing with the help of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command moved 22 tons of cargo to an austere operating location during a short-notice Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

