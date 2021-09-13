Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command deliver 22 tons of cargo to 52nd Fighter Wing personnel at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 13. 2021. Personnel from both Germany and the Netherlands assisted in the process during the short-notice Agile Combat Employment exercise, which demonstrates the wing’s capability to support NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

