U.S. Army Soldiers with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command deliver 22 tons of cargo to 52nd Fighter Wing personnel at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 13. 2021. Personnel from both Germany and the Netherlands assisted in the process during the short-notice Agile Combat Employment exercise, which demonstrates the wing’s capability to support NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6870163
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-SS755-0100
|Resolution:
|7935x5290
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise
