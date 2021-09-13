U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kendra Singleton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Ammo inspection production supervisor, checks receipt documents with a soldier from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command while receiving cargo at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 13. 2021. The movement of live munitions marked a first during an Agile Combat Employment exercise for United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6870164 VIRIN: 210913-F-SS755-002 Resolution: 3973x2649 Size: 3.23 MB Location: NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.