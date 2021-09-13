Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise

    NETHERLANDS

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kendra Singleton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Ammo inspection production supervisor, checks receipt documents with a soldier from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command while receiving cargo at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 13. 2021. The movement of live munitions marked a first during an Agile Combat Employment exercise for United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    ACE
    LRS
    partnership
    MXS
    Initial Operating Capabilities

