U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kendra Singleton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Ammo inspection production supervisor, checks receipt documents with a soldier from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command while receiving cargo at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, September 13. 2021. The movement of live munitions marked a first during an Agile Combat Employment exercise for United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6870164
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-SS755-002
|Resolution:
|3973x2649
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base validates rapid mobility and munitions resupply alongside joint partners for ACE exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT