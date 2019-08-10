7th LDO Air traffic controller promoted to captain

211001-N-VZ034-0090 WASHINGTON, DC (Oct. 1, 2021) -- Susanna Dugard, right, and Hunter Dugard, left, affix captain shoulder boards to Capt. Jeffery Dugard, center, during a ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington. The first Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer (LDO) promoted to captain was Thomas W. McMahon, promoted to Captain 1 November 1986. Since then, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain. These include Jess E. Salter, Jimmy R. Calhoun, Stephen G. Riley, Brett K. Easter, Thomas A. Decker, and Jeffery N. Dugard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)

