7th Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer Promoted to Captain

MC3 Marques Darius Franklin



WASHINGTON - Commander Jeff “Doogie” Dugard was promoted to captain on October 1, 2021 at the US Navy Memorial in Washington DC. He is the seventh officer to be promoted to rank of Captain in the Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer (LDO) community.



Air Traffic Control LDOs serve as officer technical managers, experts, and leaders in the field of air traffic control. These officers plan, organize, manage, and direct all aspects of operations at air traffic control ashore and afloat.



According to his command (OPNAV), in 1977 an increasing number of Air Traffic Control LDOs were selected to replace Naval Aviators as Air Traffic Control Facility Officers. It was during this timeframe that the 6390 Air Traffic Control LDO designator was established with the single source rating of Air Traffic Controller (AC). In 1985, Congress lifted the "O5 cap", authorizing LDO promotions to Captain. The first Air Traffic Control LDO Captain, Thomas W. McMahon was promoted in 1986. Since that first promotion, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain.



“This is the pinnacle of the ATC Community,” said Dugard. “The community’s first LDO 639x captain was promoted in 1986 (CAPT Thomas W. McMahon). Since that first promotion, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain. These include Jess E. Salter, Jimmy R. Calhoun, Stephen G. Riley, Brett K. Easler, Thomas A. Decker, and Jeffery N. Dugard. Being selected ensures community leadership continuity.”



Dugard graduated from Monroe County High School in Tompkinsville, Kentucky in 1986. In 1988 he enlisted in the Navy. Following his completion of boot camp and graduation from Air Traffic Control “A” School, where he graduated first in a class of 23, he received orders to NAS Cecil Field.



“I joined to see the world,” said Dugard. “I wanted to be an Air Traffic Controller and the Navy gave me the opportunity. I also wanted a better life for my wife and young daughter. I am very happy to say that it was the best decision I ever made and would do it again without hesitation.”



While enlisted from 1988 to 2000 Dugard served at multiple commands while also completing his bachelor’s degree in 1994 from Central Texas College with a degree in general studies.



“Even though a college degree is not a requirement for selection as a Limited Duty Officer, continuous/lifelong learning is essential for success at every rank and position,” said Dugard. “We must always look for ways to improve both personally and professionally.”



In 2000, Dugard was commissioned and sent to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) as the CATCC Officer. Upon the completion of his tour aboard the Roosevelt he was part of a record setting crew in support of Operation Freedom where he spent 158 consecutive days at sea. From 2000 to the present Dugard has served at 8 commands while continuing to promote through the ranks.



“My 12 years enlisted service was crucial in my success as an LDO in the Navy. I was fortunate to rise to the rank of Chief Petty Officer before my commissioning as an LDO. The mentorship I received throughout my 33 years of service is another key to my selection as captain. Without the mentorship and guidance through the ATC LDO career path, I would not have chosen the variety of duty stations and received the knowledge required for the pinnacle ATC billet, ATC Branch Head and Director, Naval Airspace and Air Traffic Control Standards and Evaluation Agency (NAATSEA) Air Warfare Division, N98 Air Warfare Division in Washington, D. C.”



Some of Dugard’s personal awards include two Meritorious Service Medals, eight Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medals, five Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Good Conduct Medals, and various campaign/unit awards.



CDR Dugard has been married to the former Ms. Susanna Napier for 32 years. They have two children, Samantha 30 and Hunter 21.

