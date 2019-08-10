7th Air Traffic Controller LDO promoted to Captain

211001-N-VZ034-0075 WASHINGTON, DC (Oct. 1, 2021) -- Capt. Thomas Decker, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Technical Training Center, promotes Cmdr. Jeffery Dugard, left, to captain during a ceremony held at the Navy Memorial Washington. The first Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer (LDO)

promoted to captain was Thomas W. McMahon, promoted to Captain 1 November 1986. Since then, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain. These include Jess E. Salter, Jimmy R. Calhoun, Stephen G. Riley, Brett K. Easter, Thomas A. Decker, and Jeffery N. Dugard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)

