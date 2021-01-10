Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Air Traffic Controller LDO promoted to Captain [Image 2 of 4]

    7th Air Traffic Controller LDO promoted to Captain

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    211001-VZ034-0071 WASHINGTON, DC (Oct. 1, 2021) -- Capt. Thomas Decker, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Technical Training Center, promotes Cmdr. Jeffery Dugard, right, to captain during a ceremony held at the Navy Memorial Washington. The first Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer (LDO)
    promoted to captain was Thomas W. McMahon, promoted to Captain 1 November 1986. Since then, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain. These include Jess E. Salter, Jimmy R. Calhoun, Stephen G. Riley, Brett K. Easter, Thomas A. Decker, and Jeffery N. Dugard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class DavidLee/Released)

    7th Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer Promoted to Captain

