211001-VZ034-0071 WASHINGTON, DC (Oct. 1, 2021) -- Capt. Thomas Decker, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Technical Training Center, promotes Cmdr. Jeffery Dugard, right, to captain during a ceremony held at the Navy Memorial Washington. The first Air Traffic Control Limited Duty Officer (LDO)

promoted to captain was Thomas W. McMahon, promoted to Captain 1 November 1986. Since then, six additional Air Traffic Control LDOs have been selected for promotion to Captain. These include Jess E. Salter, Jimmy R. Calhoun, Stephen G. Riley, Brett K. Easter, Thomas A. Decker, and Jeffery N. Dugard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class DavidLee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 14:11 Photo ID: 6869938 VIRIN: 211001-N-VZ034-0071 Resolution: 8100x5504 Size: 2.43 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Air Traffic Controller LDO promoted to Captain [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.