Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2021) Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Nico Gallegos, left, and Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Nolan Lanag, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), perform maintenance on one of the ship's elevators, Sept. 28, 2021. Carter Hall is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

