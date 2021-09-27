Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

210927-N-NQ285-1189

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Miguel Williams-Matos, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), runs on the ship's flight deck, Sept. 27. Carter Hall is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

