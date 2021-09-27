210927-N-NQ285-1186
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Miguel Williams-Matos, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), runs on the ship's flight deck, Sept. 27. Carter Hall is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6869811
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-NQ285-1186
|Resolution:
|4740x3386
|Size:
|826.1 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT