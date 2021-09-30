Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 3 of 6]

    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    AT SEA

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210930-N-NQ285-1086
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) fight a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting training exercise, Sept. 30. Carter Hall is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 10:12
    Photo ID: 6869812
    VIRIN: 210930-N-NQ285-1086
    Resolution: 5233x2944
    Size: 696.54 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean
    Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG
    USN News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT