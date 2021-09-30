Carter Hall Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

210930-N-NQ285-1086
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) fight a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting training exercise, Sept. 30. Carter Hall is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
|09.30.2021
|10.02.2021 10:12
|6869812
|210930-N-NQ285-1086
|5233x2944
|696.54 KB
|AT SEA
|0
|0
