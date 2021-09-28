Senior Airman Austin Burk, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron network control center technician, adds a new network printer to the print server at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. The 379th has focused on Cyber Readiness 365, which is a comprehensive network inspection where practices, technology and culture are reviewed on a weekly basis and continuously improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
