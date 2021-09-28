Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics [Image 4 of 4]

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Austin Burk, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron network control center technician, adds a new network printer to the print server at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. The 379th has focused on Cyber Readiness 365, which is a comprehensive network inspection where practices, technology and culture are reviewed on a weekly basis and continuously improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 05:25
    Photo ID: 6869730
    VIRIN: 210928-F-XN600-1036
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.86 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    cyberspace
    379 AEW
    379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron
    Afghanistan evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT