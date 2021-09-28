NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

Senior Airman Brian Thay, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron executive communications technician, encrypts a government hard drive at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. This is done to protect information from theft and lock out other unapproved hard drives. Due to the Afghanistan evacuation operation, the 379th ECS learned that many of their day-to-day processes, post crisis, could be updated, revised and improved.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

Date Taken: 09.28.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA