NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

Senior Airman Domenic Ferrante, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron executive communications technician, re-images a government laptop at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. This process ensures the system is upgraded and protected from vulnerabilities. The 379th ECS is the hub for 70% of the network traffic for the Air Force’s Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

