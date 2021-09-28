Senior Airman Domenic Ferrante, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron executive communications technician, re-images a government laptop at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. This process ensures the system is upgraded and protected from vulnerabilities. The 379th ECS is the hub for 70% of the network traffic for the Air Force’s Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
This work, NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
