Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics [Image 2 of 4]

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Domenic Ferrante, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron executive communications technician, re-images a government laptop at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. This process ensures the system is upgraded and protected from vulnerabilities. The 379th ECS is the hub for 70% of the network traffic for the Air Force’s Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 05:25
    Photo ID: 6869728
    VIRIN: 210928-F-XN600-1003
    Resolution: 5407x3609
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics
    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    cyberspace
    379 AEW
    379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron
    Afghanistan evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT