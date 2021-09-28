NEO aftermath; 379th ECS back to basics

Airman 1st Class Dillon Choquette, 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron client systems technician, searches for a client’s government computer at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2021. The 379th ECS made adjustments to their processes and operations following the Afghanistan evacuations, one of which was levering technology to provide network service on-the-go. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

