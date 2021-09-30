20210930-N-FB730-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadran (HSM) 72, lands on the filght deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:20 Photo ID: 6869509 VIRIN: 210930-N-FB730-1003 Resolution: 3660x2481 Size: 380.67 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.