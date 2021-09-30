Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

20210930-N-FB730-1039 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2021) Aviation Support Equiptment Technician 3rd Class Kevon Delgado cleans a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)
|09.30.2021
|10.01.2021 20:20
|6869510
|210930-N-FB730-1039
|4392x2923
|716 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
