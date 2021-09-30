210930-N-PA358-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Phillip Adams, left, from Columbus, Georgia, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Angel Howie, from Escondido, California, lower the ensign on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship gets underway. Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:20 Photo ID: 6869512 VIRIN: 210930-N-PA358-1004 Resolution: 3426x2554 Size: 887.98 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.