Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

210930-N-UP745-1227 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 30, 2021) Seaman Kaydon Parker, from Clearwater, Florida, operates the helm on the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II)

