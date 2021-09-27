Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a simulated strait transit at the Navigation, Seamanship, Shiphandling Trainer at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 27, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6869506
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-XI307-1025
|Resolution:
|3703x2645
|Size:
|1020.71 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSST simulator [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford Sailors maintain qualifications during PIA
LEAVE A COMMENT