    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Marie Goswick, from Ellijay, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, mans the helm during a simulated strait transit at the Navigation, Seamanship, Shiphandling Trainer at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 27, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:04
    Photo ID: 6869507
    VIRIN: 210927-N-XI307-1079
    Resolution: 3492x2494
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSST simulator [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    XI307
    Warship 78

