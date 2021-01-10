Ford Sailors maintain qualifications during PIA

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors participated in the Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) at Naval Station Norfolk to maintain qualifications while Ford undergoes her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Sept. 27, 2021.

The NSST is a state-of-the-art simulation facility where the instructors can provide Sailors with a wide range of scenarios to include anchoring, entering and exiting port and general underway watchstations. They can control and alter weather conditions, time of day and other factors to challenge or test a crew’s ability.

Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sutter, Ford’s assistant navigator, explained why these trainers offer invaluable experience while in port.

“The only way to get realistic training is to come to the simulator. It allows bridge watch-standers to remain proficient in some of the higher risk evolutions of shiphandling and to train new Sailors,” said Sutter.

Sailors who come to the trainer will stand the actual watchstation they are hoping to qualify in or the one they need to maintain existing qualifications, and will experience real-world scenarios with all the normal communication and positions on a bridge watch team.

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Marie Goswick, from Ellijay, Georgia, assigned to Ford’s deck department, came to the trainer to finish her master helmsman qualification.

“The simulator is a little bit different than actually driving an aircraft carrier,” said Goswick. “When I arrived on board, I saw all those getting qualified and all that went into being a master helmsman and I really wanted to get that qualification.”

Since Oct. 2020, Goswick manned the Ford’s helm on several inbound and outbound transits to Naval Station Norfolk. She explained why she enjoys the experience of driving a billion dollar warship.

“It’s definitely a different experience. I drive the ship every underway and I really enjoy the nice views and it’s much more fun than driving a car,” said Goswick.

The NSST is a full mock-up of a bridge and Sailors are able to train to more challenging scenarios and heavier traffic flow than they would normally expect in a real-world scenario.

“As a ship that has operated mainly in the Virginia Capes operating area for the past couple of years, our crew hasn’t experienced the high traffic density areas like the Strait of Gibraltar, the kind of stuff they will see on upcoming deployments,” said Sutter.

Sutter explained that every two weeks throughout the next few months Sailors will train in the NSST to either get qualified or maintain current qualifications for Ford’s return to sea.

“About 30 officers, 15 quartermasters and 10 to 15 helmsman who are a part of our bridge watch teams will train here. Towards the end, we will incorporate operations specialists who will integrate a combat direction center aspect to the training.”

Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.

