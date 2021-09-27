NSST simulator

Con Xefteris, an instructor at the Navigation, Seamanship, Shiphandling Trainer at Naval Station Norfolk, conducts a simulated strait transit for Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 27, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6869508
|VIRIN:
|210927-N-XI307-1049
|Resolution:
|3656x2612
|Size:
|994.37 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
