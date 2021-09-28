Scott Brisson, executive director, UBS Financial Services, fires an M4 Carbine at Range 70 after an instructional briefing from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Sept. 28, while on a Nashville Leaders Tour of Fort Campbell.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 15:56
|Photo ID:
|6869145
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-N1234-013
|Resolution:
|1763x1175
|Size:
|320.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour [Image 6 of 6], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour
