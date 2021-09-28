Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour

Chris Smith, facility manager for the Allison Aquatics Training Facility, gives visitors a closer look at the systems used to teach Soldiers water survival techniques after a live demonstration hosted Sept. 28 as part of a Nashville Leaders Tour of Fort Campbell.

