Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:56 Photo ID: 6869140 VIRIN: 211001-A-N1234-012 Resolution: 1763x1175 Size: 273.42 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour [Image 6 of 6], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.