    Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour [Image 2 of 6]

    Nashville leaders take on Soldier experience during Fort Campbell tour

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Nick Cunningham, regional consultant, Middle Tennessee Economic Development, Tennessee Valley Authority, rappels down a 34-foot tower at The Sabalauski Air Assault School Sept. 28 while on a Nashville Leaders Tour of Fort Campbell.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Fort Campbell

    101st Airborne Division

    Community outreach

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Community outreach
    Soldier life

