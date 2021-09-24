Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210924-N-ME396-1193 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 24, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore holds up “What Do People Do All Day?” by Richard Scarry as he speaks at the base’s change of command ceremony. Moore delivered a speech in which he compared the hard working personnel of SUBASE New London to the inhabitants of Scarry’s Busytown. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:59
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Submarine Base New London Holds Change of Command

    Submarine
    Change of Command
    New London
    SUBASE

