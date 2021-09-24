210924-N-ME396-1193 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 24, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore holds up “What Do People Do All Day?” by Richard Scarry as he speaks at the base’s change of command ceremony. Moore delivered a speech in which he compared the hard working personnel of SUBASE New London to the inhabitants of Scarry’s Busytown. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6868854 VIRIN: 210924-N-ME396-1193 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 805.18 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.