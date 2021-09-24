Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion.

210924-N-ME396-1309 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 24, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s 53rd Commanding Officer, Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr. speaks at SUBASE’s change of command ceremony. Curtin expressed his enthusiasm in taking command. “Having the opportunity to now command, what is in my opinion, the finest submarine base in the world, is very exciting and humbling at the same time,” he said. “I am excited to be part of this team.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

