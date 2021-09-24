210924-N-ME396-1148 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 24, 2021) Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Charles “Chip” Rock presents the Legion of Merit to Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s 52nd Commanding Officer, Capt. Todd Moore, at the base’s change of command. As commanding officer, Moore led the SUBASE in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations and sustaining mission assurance. The base sustained a high vaccination rate and enabled uninterrupted Submarine Force operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6868853 VIRIN: 210924-N-ME396-1148 Resolution: 3000x2142 Size: 782.14 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.