Naval Submarine Base New London Holds Change of Command

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London held its 52nd change of command as Capt. Todd Moore relinquished command to Capt. Kenneth Curtin Jr. , Sep. 24, during an outdoor ceremony near the base’s North Lake Pavilion.

Moore, a native of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, had led SUBASE New London since May 2019.

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. Charles ‘Chip” Rock was the presiding officer and SUBASE New London Executive Officer Cmdr. Reg Preston served as master of ceremonies while more than 300 state and local officials, community leaders, and military members were present in the audience to witness the time-honored tradition.

“Quite a lot has changed at this installation and waterfront in the last 153 years,” said Preston at the ceremony’s opening. “This installation came to be on April 11, 1868, when a deed of gift from the State of Connecticut was signed, conveyed, and presented to Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles, a Norwich, Connecticut, native. This naval yard and storage depot would become our Navy’s first submarine base in 1916, forever known as the ‘First and Finest.’ Today, Naval Submarine Base New London is home to 16 fast attack submarines and more than 70 tenant commands comprising a force greater than the sum of its parts.”

Participation by the Naval Submarine School Silver Dolphins Color Guard and Sgt. Thomas Linevtich of the Connecticut National Guard’s 102nd Army Band performing the national anthem highlighted the base’s strong relationships both inside and outside the fence-line.

Moore thanked state and local leaders and community organizations for helping make the base and Southeastern Connecticut a great place to live and work; underscored the collegial ties with the local Coast Guard that were impactful in both operations and community engagement; and singled out the Connecticut National Guard’s support in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Connecticut National Guard, led by the Adjutant General, Major General [Francis] Evon, has been a tremendous partner far beyond the sergeant’s amazing rendition of the national anthem,” said Moore. “The efforts of the Guard in supporting COVID-19 response across the state have been truly eye-watering. The general and the Guard were critical to the success of Navy Team New London’s mass vaccine distribution proof of concept, in which we joined forces to, in one day, distribute COVID-19 vaccines to more than 1,000 Sailors and eligible Navy personnel on the base. Thank you, General, for joining us today and for all that the National Guard has done and continues to do.”

Showing his whimsical side, Moore pulled out Richard Scarry’s 1968 picture book, “What Do People Do All Day?” and compared the various inhabitants of Busytown to the base’s hardworking personnel. He relayed insightful anecdotes from a busy day’s work at SUBASE, drawing attention to everyone from the executive officer and command master chief to all the special assistants, department heads, program directors, and their activities.

“While the power of SUBASE is our Submarines, the pulse of SUBASE is our more than 18,000 active duty and reserve military members, family members, and civilian employees who make up Navy Team New London,” said Moore. “Of those, only 650 Sailors and civilians, and 200 Naval Facilities Command personnel make up the Submarine Base command, proper.”





Under Moore’s leadership, that SUBASE team mitigated the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations and sustaining mission assurance. The base maintained a high vaccination rate and enabled uninterrupted Submarine Force operations.

Additionally, Moore oversaw notable infrastructure transformation on the base. SUBASE broke ground to mark an $83.1 million NORESCO Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) initiative with a 10.75-MW Combined Heat and Power System or CHP to be installed in the base power plant; work began on $67.3 million construction project to build a new Pier 32; a USO center opened at the base’s Dealey Center; and, final approval and coordination was completed for the future construction of a Thames River Heritage Park Water Taxi dock at the Nautilus Pier of the Submarine Force Museum.

As Moore concluded his remarks, he recognized Curtin as a worthy successor.

“I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be handing over the base to than Ken Curtin,” said Moore. “He brings a wealth of experience and wisdom and I’m sure the installation and its tenants will be well served by his insightful leadership.”

Upon taking command, Curtin, a native of Yonkers, New York, spoke of his long association with the base and area.

“Taking command of SUBASE New London is very special for me,” said Curtin. “It has been home for my family and me for nearly half my career. It was March of 1986 when I first walked through the front gates here as an 18 year old petty officer reporting for Basic Enlisted Submarine School. I have served on two fast attack submarines on this waterfront… spent numerous tours at Naval Submarine School, both staff and student, and one tour at [the Undersea Warfighting Development Center]. My family and I truly call SUBASE New London and Southeastern Connecticut home.”

Curtin also expressed his enthusiasm in taking command.

“Having the opportunity to now command, what is in my opinion, the finest submarine base in the world, is very exciting and humbling at the same time,” he said. “I am excited to be part of this team.”

