Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the landing gear during a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen inspect the landing gear during pre-flight inspections to ensure there’s no damage that will keep the aircraft from taking off and landing safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6868442
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-UJ876-1048
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working within his wheelhouse [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
