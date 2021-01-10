Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working within his wheelhouse [Image 7 of 7]

    Working within his wheelhouse

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the landing gear during a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen inspect the landing gear during pre-flight inspections to ensure there’s no damage that will keep the aircraft from taking off and landing safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    This work, Working within his wheelhouse [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

