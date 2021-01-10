Inspection looking up

Senior Airman Clayton Roppa, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the bottom of a C-17 Globemaster III during a pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2021. Pre-flight inspections are conducted before every flight to ensure the mission readiness of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6868437
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-UJ876-1104
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
