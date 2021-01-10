Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2021. During pre-flight inspections, Airmen check for any damages and discrepancies that could impact the flying capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 11:14 Photo ID: 6868440 VIRIN: 211001-F-UJ876-1028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.77 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Morning inspection [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.