Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron read a technical order while conducting a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2021. Airmen inspect a variety of components during pre-flight inspections that could impact the flying capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6868439
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-UJ876-1058
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task at hand [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT