The Bering Sea laps the shore of Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021, near the site of a Coast Guard-led Alaska Native remains repatriation effort. The returned human remains had been accidentally collected during an archaeological excavation on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation (LORAN) C Station at Port Clarence.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6868288
|VIRIN:
|210812-G-LS819-1003
|Resolution:
|5320x3380
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska
LEAVE A COMMENT