The Bering Sea laps the shore of Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021, near the site of a Coast Guard-led Alaska Native remains repatriation effort. The returned human remains had been accidentally collected during an archaeological excavation on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation (LORAN) C Station at Port Clarence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6868288 VIRIN: 210812-G-LS819-1003 Resolution: 5320x3380 Size: 2.3 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.