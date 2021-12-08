Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska

Ian Putnam (right), a Coast Guard physical scientist, and Edmund Gaines, a Coast Guard-contracted archaeological consultant, prepare to repatriate unidentified Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. The two returned the remains to the site where they’d been accidentally collected during an archaeological excavation on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation (LORAN) C Station at Port Clarence.

