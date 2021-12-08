Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard physical scientist Ian Putnam, the Natural and Cultural Resources Program manager with the Environmental Management Branch at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, pays respect after repatriating Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. Putnam’s primary responsibility is to ensure Coast Guard compliance with all environmental regulations, and to see that natural and cultural resources are legally protected under Coast Guard action. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn

    TAGS

    D17
    Port Clarence
    NAGPRA
    Alaska Native remains
    Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau

