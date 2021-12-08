Coast Guard physical scientist Ian Putnam, the Natural and Cultural Resources Program manager with the Environmental Management Branch at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, pays respect after repatriating Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. Putnam’s primary responsibility is to ensure Coast Guard compliance with all environmental regulations, and to see that natural and cultural resources are legally protected under Coast Guard action. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6868286 VIRIN: 210812-G-LS819-1001 Resolution: 2383x2878 Size: 2.31 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.