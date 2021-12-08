Coast Guard physical scientist Ian Putnam, the Natural and Cultural Resources Program manager with the Environmental Management Branch at Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau, pays respect after repatriating Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. Putnam’s primary responsibility is to ensure Coast Guard compliance with all environmental regulations, and to see that natural and cultural resources are legally protected under Coast Guard action. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:39
|Location:
|AK, US
Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska
