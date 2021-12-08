Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Musk ox graze near an above-ground tunnel on Coast Guard-owned property, near the former Long Range Aids to Navigation (LORAN) C Station at Port Clarence, Alaska, Aug. 12, 2021. Archeologists have determined that hundreds of years ago, Point Spencer served as a traditional meeting point and trading market for the Sinramiut and other regional Iñupiat bands, and that trade fairs occurred at Point Spencer that drew Iñupiat groups from across the Bering Strait, Arctic, and northwest Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6868289
    VIRIN: 210812-G-LS819-1004
    Resolution: 2823x2381
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska
    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska
    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska
    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard repatriates Alaska Native remains at Point Spencer, Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D17
    Port Clarence
    NAGPRA
    Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau
    Point Spencer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT