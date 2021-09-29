100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jon Adams, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for an air refueling mission before takeoff on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing provides air refueling to U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

