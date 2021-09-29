U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jon Adams, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for an air refueling mission before takeoff on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing provides air refueling to U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6868154
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-PZ401-1150
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
