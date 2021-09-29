A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircraft departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after receiving fuel over Poland, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 06:01 Photo ID: 6868152 VIRIN: 210929-F-PZ401-1140 Resolution: 7016x4677 Size: 1.14 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.