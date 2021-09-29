100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, delivers fuel to an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling "bridge" which allows the expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

